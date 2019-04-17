Tennessee, Kentucky govs talk up criminal justice reform - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tennessee, Kentucky govs talk up criminal justice reform

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has started evaluating his first clemency plea from a death row inmate, who is slated for execution next month.

Lee joined fellow Republican Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky for a forum on criminal justice reform Wednesday at Belmont University's College of Law.

Don Johnson's execution is scheduled for May 16. Lee said he was "well underway" in making the kind of assessment he has never had to make before. He noted that the power to pardon is profound.

Both governors outlined criminal justice priorities and initiatives in an event co-hosted by Men of Valor and Right on Crime.

Bevin said he plans to create a sentencing integrity unit, saying mistakes just get made in sentencing.

Lee promised to examine sentencing guidelines in Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.