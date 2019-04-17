Mental health expert sought in attempted murder case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mental health expert sought in attempted murder case

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The lawyer for a man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Vernon said he wants an expert to look at the suspect’s mental conditions. Victor Serrano is accused of kidnapping and nearly beating a pregnant woman to death in December.

Defense attorney Joe Cervantez said Serrano has mental health issues that may have played a role in Serrano’s behavior in December. Prosecutors say he attacked a pregnant woman, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Indiana. Serrano has already pleaded guilty to charges in Indiana from that chase. He’s serving a one-year sentence while still being housed in the Jefferson County Jail.

Serrano faces three total charges in Jefferson County. He’s charged with two counts attempted murder: one for the woman and the other for her unborn child, along with a felony kidnapping charge.

Cervantez said he’s also working on getting Serrano’s medical records for the case. He has a deadline later this month to file a motion seeking a mental health expert to conduct an exam on Serrano.

Serrano is due back in court for his next hearing May 15.

