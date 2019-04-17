No foul play in death of youth whose body found in Ohio R. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No foul play in death of youth whose body found in Ohio R.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says no foul play is suspected in the death of a 17-year-old male whose body was recovered from the Ohio River.

The body was found Friday evening near where Silver Creek empties into the river at New Albany.

The News and Tribune reports an autopsy was performed Monday in Floyd County. Conservation officer Jim Shreck says a cause of death hasn't been determined, but the body is that of a youth missing from nearby Louisville, Kentucky. He was unable to release the youth's name.

