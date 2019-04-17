Crash impacting traffic on Interstate 57

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser.
WSIL -- A man is in the Union County Jail tonight, after leading police on a chase from Jonesboro all the way down 127 to Sandusky, Illinois.
WSIL -- A man is in the Union County Jail tonight, after leading police on a chase from Jonesboro all the way down 127 to Sandusky, Illinois.
HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.
HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.