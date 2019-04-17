Crash impacting traffic on Interstate 57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash impacting traffic on Interstate 57

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
UPDATE 4:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic on northbound Interstate 57 is backed up for several miles. Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 77 (Sesser). 

ORIGINAL STORY

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A traffic crash is impacting motorists along Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser. Illinois State Police are on scene.

The northbound I-57 on-ramp at Exit 71 (Benton) is closed to reduce the amount of traffic entering the interstate.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. 

