Crash impacting traffic on Interstate 57

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic on northbound Interstate 57 is backed up for several miles. Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 77 (Sesser).

ORIGINAL STORY

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A traffic crash is impacting motorists along Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser. Illinois State Police are on scene.

The northbound I-57 on-ramp at Exit 71 (Benton) is closed to reduce the amount of traffic entering the interstate.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.