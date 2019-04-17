Crash cleared on Interstate 57

UPDATE 10:45 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say 66-year-old Donald Beechum, of McMinnville, Tennessee, was the driver of the semi involved in Wednesday's crash.

Police say around 1:45 p.m., Beechum was driving on I-57 northbound near mile marker 79, when a car in front of him abruptly made an illegal u-turn.

Beechum veered to the avoid hitting the car, causing him to leave the roadway and overturn in the center median.

Beechum was not injured in that crash.



UPDATE 7:56 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police tells News 3 all I-57 northbound lanes have been re-opened.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is now reporting that the northbound lanes of I-57 have been reduced to one lane at milepost 79 (northern Franklin county) due to an earlier crash involving a semi trailer that rolled over into the median.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane for several hours. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays if traveling northbound on I-57 in Franklin county.

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic on northbound Interstate 57 is backed up for several miles. Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 77 (Sesser).

ORIGINAL STORY

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A traffic crash is impacting motorists along Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser. Illinois State Police are on scene.

The northbound I-57 on-ramp at Exit 71 (Benton) is closed to reduce the amount of traffic entering the interstate.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.