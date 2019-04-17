St. Louis man sentenced in prostitution case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man sentenced in prostitution case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to four years in prison for recruiting a 15-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman into prostitution.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced the sentence for 29-year-old La'ron Clower. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of interstate travel or transportation with intent to promote prostitution.

Federal prosecutors say that in 2016, Clower used advertisements on Backpage.com to promote the prostitution activities. He drove the girl and woman from St. Louis County to an Illinois truck stop, where they would engage in sex acts.

