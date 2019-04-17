Aurora man gets court supervision for mass shooting threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Aurora man gets court supervision for mass shooting threat

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - An Aurora man who prosecutors say threatened he would commit a mass shooting at his workplace has been sentenced to court supervision, given community service and fined.

Kane County prosecutors said Wednesday that a judge on Tuesday sentenced 54-year-old Duane A. Moss and barred him from the business. Prosecutors say that on March 12 Moss said in front of a co-worker that he would "pull a Henry Pratt" and "I'm serious."

In February an employee at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora shot and killed five co-workers and injured five police officers before fatally shooting himself.

The co-worker became alarmed and contacted police. Moss pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He must pay a $500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.

