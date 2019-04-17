Missouri House backs filing fees for initiative petitions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri House backs filing fees for initiative petitions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sponsors of initiative petitions would have to pay a fee to the state under legislation endorsed by the Missouri House as a way to reign in the number of measures proposed for the ballot.

The legislation given initial approval Wednesday would charge a $350 filing fee on each initiative petition submitted to the secretary of state's office and an additional $25 per page fee on initiatives longer than 10 pages.

The filing fee would be refunded if the measures qualify for the ballot.

Last year, people filed 371 initiative petitions with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, including some who filed numerous versions of the same proposals. Just five initiatives ultimately appeared on the November ballot.

The filing fees in the legislation would have generated almost $130,000 for the state.

