Kentucky city rejects anti-discrimination ordinance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials in a southcentral Kentucky city have voted against an ordinance that would add specific housing and employment protections for gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

The Daily News reports the Bowling Green City Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to reject the first reading of the ordinance, though another reading is set for May 7.

More than 100 people attended the meeting and 24 spoke in favor of the proposal while nine opposed it.

The newspaper reports Bowling Green is the largest city in the state that hasn't added formal protections for residents based on sexual orientation and identity.

