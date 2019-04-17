Woman sues over melon linked to US salmonella outbreak - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman sues over melon linked to US salmonella outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Kentucky woman is suing an Indiana-based company that issued a recall last week for melon products linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Fifty-year-old Tammy France of Louisville alleges in her federal lawsuit that she spent a week hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating pre-cut melon made by Caito Foods. She bought the fruit in late March at a Kroger store.

Her lawsuit was filed Monday against Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC and Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co.

Caito issued a voluntary recall last week for melon products sold in 16 states. Parent company SpartanNash Co. of Grand Rapids, Michigan, says it doesn't comment on pending litigation. Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Kroger.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Caito's recalled fruit has been linked to 93 salmonella cases in nine states.

