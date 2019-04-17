Shawnee National Forest hosting open house to discuss Lake Glendale trail system

HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.

The Forest Service is hosting a public meeting on a proposal to add mountain bike use to a trail system at Lake Glendale Recreation Area.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. May 2 in the Lake Glendale Recreation Area, Goose Bay Picnic Shelter. Those in attendance will have a chance to hear from forest staff, ask questions and provide their ideas.