Shawnee National Forest hosting open house to discuss Lake Glendale trail system

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.

The Forest Service is hosting a public meeting on a proposal to add mountain bike use to a trail system at Lake Glendale Recreation Area.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. May 2 in the Lake Glendale Recreation Area, Goose Bay Picnic Shelter. Those in attendance will have a chance to hear from forest staff, ask questions and provide their ideas.

