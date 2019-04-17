Local judge appointed as Appellate Justice

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.

Judge Mark M. Boie will take the job May 1. He currently serves in the First Judicial Circuit in Union County.

“Judge Boie is an experienced jurist who has served the judicial branch with distinction for nearly 20 years. The high regard in which he is held by both the community at large and the bar are reflected in his continued retention in office and the exemplary judicial advisory poll ratings he received prior to his most recent election,” Chief Justice Karmeier said. “The Supreme Court has every confidence that he will carry out his new responsibilities on the appellate court with the same integrity, impartiality and diligence he has demonstrated as a circuit judge.”

Judge Boie was first elected to the bench in 2000 as Resident Circuit Judge in Union County and was retained by voters in 2006, 2012 and 2018. Prior to serving on the bench, Boie practiced law at the Law Offices of Wesley L. Boie and Mark M. Boie and served as conflict public defender in Union, Johnson and Pulaski counties.

“I am extremely humbled and thankful that Chief Justice Karmeier and the Illinois Supreme Court have placed their confidence in me to serve on assignment as an appellate judge in the Fifth Appellate District,” Judge Boie said. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Union County and the entire First Judicial Circuit as a circuit judge for the past 18 years. I am excited to begin a new chapter in my career with this wonderful opportunity of service on the appellate court.”

The Fifth Judicial District is composed of 37 counties in the southernmost part of Illinois.