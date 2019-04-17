Storms and heavy rain expected Thursday

WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s. Wind gusts from the south may approach 30 miles per hour.

Rain chances will ramp up early Thursday morning. A line of storms may approach the region from the west around sunrise. An isolated strong storm is possible, especially in counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area (Jackson, Randolph, Perry, Washington, and Jefferson counties).

Heavy rain is possible Thursday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be in tonight with the latest on News 3.