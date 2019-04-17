Storms and heavy rain expected Thursday

HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.
HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest is asking for your input on mountain bike use at Lake Glendale.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois judge has been appointed to the Fifth District Appellate Court.
WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
WSIL -- A few sprinkles and maybe even an isolated shower are possible through late morning, but most will remain dry. A warm, but a windy afternoon with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.
WSIL -- A lot more clouds this morning and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but otherwise very mild and breezy once again. Temperatures to start the day are in the lower 60s, which is about 35 degree warmer than back just two mornings ago.
WSIL -- A lot more clouds this morning and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but otherwise very mild and breezy once again. Temperatures to start the day are in the lower 60s, which is about 35 degree warmer than back just two mornings ago.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.