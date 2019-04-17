VA schedules health care town hall in southern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

VA schedules health care town hall in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a town hall meeting in southern Illinois to familiarize the people it serves with its health care programs.

The 5-7 p.m. event Wednesday takes place on the campus of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale at the Student Recreation Center Alumni Lounge.

Spokesman Kevin Harris says the town hall is being held in light of the VA Mission Act of 2018, designed to improve veteran access to health care. The act allows more veterans to shift their health care from the government-run system to private doctors and hospitals. The initiative is scheduled begin this summer.

Advocates of the change say as many as half of the approximately seven million veterans seen at VA health facilities could receive their care elsewhere.

The VA hopes to gain feedback from veterans and their families about the initiative.

