Pets of the Week: April 18

WSIL -- We have six animals looking for a forever home this week.

First up is Sophia. She is a red nosed Pit Bull Terrier who is 2 1/2 years old. She weighs 50lbs and will likely do best with another male dog or by herself. You can find her at the Perry County Humane Society.

Meredith is our lone cat on this week's list. She is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair. She is spayed and is also energetic & playful. You can find her at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Treasure is a 5-month-old Lab/Rat Terrier mix. She is good with other dogs and will chase the cats but doesn't hurt them. Call Union County in Cobden to adopt her.

Marco is about 18 months old. He does better with smaller female dogs. He is very playful. If interested call City of Marion Animal Control.

Buster is a Lab about 2 years old. If you want to take Buster home call Salem Animal Control.

Hazel is a Retriever mix and about 2-years-old. Hazel is good with other dogs and kids. She can be found at the Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.