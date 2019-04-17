Pets of the Week: April 18 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: April 18

Posted: Updated:
Perry County Humane Society: (618) 542-3647
Humane Society of Southern Illinois (618) 457-2362
Union County Animal Control (618) 833-4915
Marion Animal Control (618) 993-2991
Salem Animal Control (618) 822-6696

WSIL -- We have six animals looking for a forever home this week.

First up is Sophia. She is a red nosed Pit Bull Terrier who is 2 1/2 years old. She weighs 50lbs and will likely do best with another male dog or by herself. You can find her at the Perry County Humane Society.

Meredith is our lone cat on this week's list. She is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair. She is spayed and is also energetic & playful. You can find her at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois.

Treasure is a 5-month-old Lab/Rat Terrier mix. She is good with other dogs and will chase the cats but doesn't hurt them. Call Union County in Cobden to adopt her.

Marco is about 18 months old. He does better with smaller female dogs. He is very playful. If interested call City of Marion Animal Control.

Buster is a Lab about 2 years old. If you want to take Buster home call Salem Animal Control.

Hazel is a Retriever mix and about 2-years-old. Hazel is good with other dogs and kids. She can be found at the Jefferson County Animal Control in Mt. Vernon.

  Crash cleared on Interstate 57

    Crash cleared on Interstate 57

    Thursday, April 18 2019 12:03 AM EDT2019-04-18 04:03:04 GMT

    FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser. 

    FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Franklin County Emergency Management officials say there is a semi accident in the median near northbound mile marker 78, north of Sesser. 

  Easter Egg Hunts in our area

    Easter Egg Hunts in our area

    Wednesday, April 17 2019 11:25 PM EDT2019-04-18 03:25:12 GMT

    WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about.

    WSIL -- Below are Easter Egg hunts in our area that we have been notified about.

  Durbin urges USDA to increase enforcement of illegal puppy mills

    Durbin urges USDA to increase enforcement of illegal puppy mills

    Wednesday, April 17 2019 10:52 PM EDT2019-04-18 02:52:48 GMT

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act to prevent operation of illegal puppy mills throughout the country.

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to increase enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act to prevent operation of illegal puppy mills throughout the country.

    •   

