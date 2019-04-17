Theft suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Theft suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a theft suspect has been shot in the shoulder during a physical confrontation with a deputy in eastern Missouri.

KSDK-TV reports that the shooting happened before 9 a.m. Wednesday along a highway south of the Jefferson County town of Festus. Sheriff Dave Marshak says the suspect was transported to a hospital, and the deputy has minor injuries. An investigation is underway. No other details were immediately released.

Festus is located on the far southern edge of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

