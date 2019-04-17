Third man convicted in ambush killing in rural Missouri

STEELVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A third man has been convicted in the ambush killing of a man whose body was found four years ago near a private southeast Missouri campground.

The Daily American Republic reports that 51-year-old Michael Burkman was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the February 2015 shooting death of John Fowler. His body was found on a county road near the Heaven's Hope Campground in the Hiram area where he had been staying.

Another defendant pleaded guilty previously to involuntary manslaughter for calling Fowler about a purported narcotics transaction to get him to show up at the area where Burkman shot him. A third man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for taking Burkman to the scene and returning later to pick him up.

