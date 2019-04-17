Man accidentally shot while picking up child is imprisoned - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accidentally shot while picking up child is imprisoned

Posted: Updated:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - A Chicago man who accidentally was shot when he tried to pick up a child has been imprisoned in Iowa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 19-year-old Romell Enoch had pleaded guilty to carrying weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced last week to five years in prison.

Dubuque County District Court documents say Dubuque police were sent Aug. 25 to check a report of a gunshot. Officers found Enoch hiding in some bushes not far from where he'd been shot.

He told officers that he had the handgun in his pants when he bent to pick up the child. It fired, wounding his right leg. He was treated at a Dubuque hospital.

