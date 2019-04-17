Benton high school students gear up for Spring musical

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students at Benton Consolidated High School are coming togeer to perform a 1930s musical at the end of April.

Students will take part in a production of the musical, Anything Goes. Showtimes are Friday, April 26 and Saturday, 27th at 7 p.m. A final performance is Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Director, Ryan Patrick, along with actor and high school junior, Hunter Rechsteiner stopped by News 3 This Morning to Share share more about the upcoming show. Tickets and more information can be purchased here.