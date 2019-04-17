House fire reported in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House fire reported in Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Valle, Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters battle a house fire in Mt. Vernon late Tuesday night.

A News 3 viewer sent photos of firefighters at a home near the corner of Wescott and 12th St. at around 11:30 p.m. A post on the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page indicates that the State Fire Marshall was called in to investigate. News 3 has reached out to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department for further information, but have not yet heard back. It is unclear at this time what damage the building suffered or if there were any injuries.

We will have more updates as they become available.

