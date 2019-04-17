Man charged with attempted kidnapping on light rail platform - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with attempted kidnapping on light rail platform

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from a light rail platform in St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that 37-year-old Fletcher Johnson was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted child kidnapping. Bond is set at $150,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say the girl was leaving the Hanley MetroLink station with her mother and brother Monday when Johnson approached them. Police say he put his hand on her waist, grabbed her arm and said "Come with me, follow me home."

