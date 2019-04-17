Body found in submerged vehicle in suburban St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found in submerged vehicle in suburban St. Louis

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have found a body in a vehicle that was pulled from a small pond in suburban St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that police say the vehicle went into the pond around 1 a.m. Wednesday after barreling through a parking lot and brick sign in Town and Country. Police provided no information about what caused the crash and didn't immediately release the name of the victim.

Town and County is located in western St. Louis County.

