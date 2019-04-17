One more dry day to get yard work done

WSIL -- A lot more clouds this morning and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but otherwise very mild and breezy once again. Temperatures to start the day are in the lower 60s, which is about 35 degree warmer than back just two mornings ago.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.
WSIL -- A man is in the Union County Jail tonight, after leading police on a chase from Jonesboro all the way down 127 to Sandusky, Illinois.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Ever since the Len Small Levee breached in 2016, water covering roads has been a major issue when the Mississippi River is up.
MARION (WSIL) -- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, visited with local economic groups to get their input on infrastructure spending.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, Perry County board members proposed an amended budget of $4.1 million. That's a nearly $1.3 million cut for just this year.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A manufacturing business in Benton plans to expand into a nearby plant, left vacant several years ago.
