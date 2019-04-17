One more dry day to get yard work done - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One more dry day to get yard work done

Posted:

WSIL -- A lot more clouds this morning and a few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but otherwise very mild and breezy once again. Temperatures to start the day are in the lower 60s, which is about 35 degree warmer than back just two mornings ago. Quite the change. 

Strong south winds will blow again this afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. For the most part, dry weather sticks around for one more day. If you are needing to mow the lawn, Wednesday offers the last chance before more rain arrives. 

Widespread showers and t-storms are on the way for Thursday with potential for an isolated strong storms along with localized flooding. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

