Sheriff: Kentucky toddler shot while playing with gun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Kentucky toddler shot while playing with gun

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff's office says a 2-year-old boy has been shot in the head by a loaded gun that he found outside a Columbia home.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that the toddler is in stable condition at a hospital.

The sheriff's office says the toddler and a 5-year-old boy found the gun Sunday in an unlocked truck near the home. It says the gun then "discharged by accident" and shot the toddler, who was hospitalized that afternoon.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved or say who owned the truck or gun.

The sheriff's office and child protective services are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.