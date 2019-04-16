New details about referee attacked at basketball tournament

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A basketball coach from Michigan faces news felony charges for punching a Paducah referee during a basketball tournament earlier this month.
MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.
WSIL -- A man is in the Union County Jail tonight, after leading police on a chase from Jonesboro all the way down 127 to Sandusky, Illinois.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Ever since the Len Small Levee breached in 2016, water covering roads has been a major issue when the Mississippi River is up.
MARION (WSIL) -- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, visited with local economic groups to get their input on infrastructure spending.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, Perry County board members proposed an amended budget of $4.1 million. That's a nearly $1.3 million cut for just this year.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A manufacturing business in Benton plans to expand into a nearby plant, left vacant several years ago.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.
