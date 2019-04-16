Major water main break in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.

Mayor John McPeek tells News 3 they would like people to avoid the area for a couple of hours as of 9:20 p.m. He says some people probably have no water at this time, and others will lose their water.

When the water comes back on, residents should boil it.