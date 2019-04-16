Panel: Pilots won't need simulator training for Boeing jet - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Panel: Pilots won't need simulator training for Boeing jet

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

A group that advises federal aviation regulators says pilots won't need new training on flight simulators to learn how to operate the Boeing plane that was grounded after two deadly crashes involving a new anti-stall system.

The group says there should be computer and classroom instruction about new software on the Boeing 737 Max.

The advisory group says that should be adequate training for pilots who have flown earlier versions of the 737.

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration posted a draft report by the group, the flight standardization board. The FAA will take public comments through April 30, then make a final decision on training requirements.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.