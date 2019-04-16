Indiana's last public all-girls school going co-ed this fill - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana's last remaining public school that's only for girls will be going co-ed starting this fall.

The conversion of the Frankie Woods McCullough Academy for Girls in Gary into a co-ed school was approved last week by the Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which oversees the Gary Community School Corp.

District emergency manager Pete Morikis says the change at the Gary school could attract back families who may have left for other area districts and charter schools to keep their boys and girls in school together.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the district has heard from parents who sent their children to the school specifically because it's all-girls.

In response, district officials are considering offering co-ed classes and single-gender classes for boys and girls at the school.

