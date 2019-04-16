Bost seeks input on infrastructure spending - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bost seeks input on infrastructure spending

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, visited with local economic groups to get their input on infrastructure spending.

Bost spoke with the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission in Marion Tuesday afternoon, following similar meetings with other groups in Benton and Mt. Vernon in the morning.

He's gathering ideas on what southern Illinois needs and how Congress can help.  

"We know we need infrastructure. The question is how we put it all together and how we get both sides working together," Bost said. "So that's vitally important as we move forward because I've got to be able to communicate back here and communicate out there on exactly what it is we need and why it's important: to create more jobs."

Bost said he's working on an infrastructure bill, but talks with Democratic leaders in the House have hit a snag because they want to roll back recent tax cuts.

Bost plans on meeting with groups in the Metro East next week.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.