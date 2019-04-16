Bost seeks input on infrastructure spending

MARION (WSIL) -- U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois, visited with local economic groups to get their input on infrastructure spending.

Bost spoke with the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission in Marion Tuesday afternoon, following similar meetings with other groups in Benton and Mt. Vernon in the morning.

He's gathering ideas on what southern Illinois needs and how Congress can help.

"We know we need infrastructure. The question is how we put it all together and how we get both sides working together," Bost said. "So that's vitally important as we move forward because I've got to be able to communicate back here and communicate out there on exactly what it is we need and why it's important: to create more jobs."

Bost said he's working on an infrastructure bill, but talks with Democratic leaders in the House have hit a snag because they want to roll back recent tax cuts.

Bost plans on meeting with groups in the Metro East next week.