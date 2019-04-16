Missouri Senate passes term-limit proposal for top officials - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri Senate passes term-limit proposal for top officials

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A proposed constitutional amendment to limit how long the state's top executives can serve has passed the Senate.

Senators voted 31-3 Tuesday to send the measure to the state House for consideration.

The proposal would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to being elected to two, four-year terms.

The governor, treasurer and state lawmakers are already subject to term limits.

If passed by the House, the new term-limits proposal would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide in 2020.

