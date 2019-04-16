Free admission to National Parks Saturday

WSIL -- If you want to take advantage of the weather this weekend, you can take advantage of free admission at all National Parks on Saturday.

The National Park Services is offering free admission on Saturday.

April 20 marks the first day of National Parks Week.

The National Parks Service is also offering free admission on several other days this year. Those are:

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 28: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

There are more than 400 national parks in the U.S. You can click here to find a national park in case you want to plan a trip.