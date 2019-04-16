Free admission to National Parks Saturday

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities said Tuesday they are looking for an 18-year-old woman suspected of making threats against Columbine High School, just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 13 people.
PARIS, France (WSIL) -- A photo taken on the same day as the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral is going viral on twitter.
WSIL -- If you want to take advantage of the weather this weekend, you can take advantage of free admission at all National Parks on Saturday.
WSIL -- H&M is recalling children's hooded bathrobes because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
WSIL -- If you like Ben & Jerry's, you may want to check your freezer if you are allergic to nuts.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A federal jury indicted Pejman Kamkarian, a former IT Specialist, with possession child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Autopsies on the five employees killed when a gunman opened fire in February at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant determined that all of them had been sot more than once.
WSIL - South winds should diminish overnight but breezes will stay with us.
