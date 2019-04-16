Local growers hope frost season is over - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local growers hope frost season is over

Posted: Updated:

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't be yet ruled out. Spring months in recent years have local growers leaning on the side of caution this year.

Billy Hopkins, Owner of McPlants Garden Center in Metropolis says, "Normally by Easter we would be in full stock. But from what I hear, nobody is."

Hopkins typically has tropical plants in his shop by Easter but he decided to hold off this year, "I think people are still gun-shy, including me. That's why I'm as empty as I am because I didn't have the nerve to bring anything in, other than what I grow."

Playing it safe eased the stress of another cold snap. Hopkins explains, "Last year with that cold in the middle of April, I took a huge huge hit and I didn't want to write that check again."

Thankfully, the recent frost didn't cause any major problems. Hopkins says, "I heard a couple people say out in the country that they had frost on the ground, I didn't see any of that so I don't think we had enough to do any damage."

Hopkins says it seems that the growing season continues to change each year, "As the years have gone by it just keeps shifting later because we do next to nothing in March, April starts ramping up, May is big and the June stays big."

The weather plays a crucial role whether it's frost, rain or even sunshine.

Hopkins says, "When you got three months to make a living, everyday you lose feels like the end of the world." Hopkins says he plans to have his shop fully stocked by next week.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall coming to Marion

    Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall coming to Marion

    Tuesday, April 16 2019 10:53 PM EDT2019-04-17 02:53:50 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

    MARION (WSIL) -- As part of the nation's continued commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, the Moving Wall returns to southern Illinois. It's a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

  • Major water main break in Harrisburg

    Major water main break in Harrisburg

    Tuesday, April 16 2019 10:25 PM EDT2019-04-17 02:25:37 GMT

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The mayor of Harrisburg is asking residents to avoid the area of Mill St. and Sloan St. because crews are trying to find and repair a major water main break.

  • Local growers hope frost season is over

    Local growers hope frost season is over

    Tuesday, April 16 2019 10:14 PM EDT2019-04-17 02:14:40 GMT

    METROPOLIS (WSIL)  -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.
     

    METROPOLIS (WSIL)  -- The chance for frost is becoming slimmer as we shift later into the spring months but as we found out Monday morning it can't yet be ruled out.
     

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.