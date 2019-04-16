Man stabbed by fellow student at a university in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man stabbed by fellow student at a university in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - A 20-year-old man was critically wounded after being stabbed by a fellow student at a university in Chicago.

Police say the 20-year-old victim and the 42-year-old suspect were in one of East-West University's academic facilities Tuesday afternoon when the older man produced a folding knife and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was reported in critical condition. Details about victim's identity, other than his age and gender, have not been released by police.

Charges against the suspect, who was taken into custody at the school, are pending.

