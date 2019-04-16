AAR in June to lay off 80 at Rockford jet repair hub - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AAR in June to lay off 80 at Rockford jet repair hub

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Aircraft maintenance and repair company AAR in June will lay off about half its workforce in Rockford, Illinois, citing an expected seasonal downturn in work.

Wood Dale-based AAR began operating out of the Greater Rockford Airport Authority's twin-hangar maintenance center in late 2016 after signing a 10-year lease. The hanger was built with $40 million in taxpayer funds.

The Rockford Register Star reports the company laid off Rockford workers last summer, but its local workforce was smaller then. The number of AAR employees in Rockford has since grown to about 160.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he spoke with AAR CEO John Holmes who told him AAR tends to shed workers during the spring and summer months when airlines have most of their planes in the sky.

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.