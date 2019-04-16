Ben & Jerry's voluntary recall

WSIL -- H&M is recalling children's hooded bathrobes because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
WSIL -- If you like Ben & Jerry's, you may want to check your freezer if you are allergic to nuts.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A federal jury indicted Pejman Kamkarian, a former IT Specialist, with possession child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Autopsies on the five employees killed when a gunman opened fire in February at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant determined that all of them had been sot more than once.
WSIL - South winds should diminish overnight but breezes will stay with us.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two juveniles face terroristic threatening charges after posting school threats on social media.
WSIL -- Mondelez Global LLC is recalling packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.
WSIL -- Riders may not be able to take the Dorenna-Hickman Ferry for more than a week.
