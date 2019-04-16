H&M children's bathrobes recalled

WSIL -- H&M is recalling children's hooded bathrobes because they fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The 100 percent cotton robes come in two styles. The first style is gray with a lining in either pink and white or blue and white with a button closure on the right side of the chest. The robe comes in sizes for 6 months to 3 years old. The second style comes in sizes for 6-12 months. It is white with an embroidered cat's face on the hood, two ears attached to the top, and a belt.

Consumers should immediately stop using the bathrobes and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card. H&M is contacting all purchasers directly.

You can call H&M toll-free at (855)466-7467 from 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.