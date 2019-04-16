Here come the clouds

WSIL - South winds should diminish overnight but breezes will stay with us. Winds will increase again Wednesday and so will clouds. Daylight hours should remain dry but a chance of showers will arrive overnight.

Thursday brings a big chance of rain with storms possible and heavy rain likely.

Holiday weekend should be dry with Easter Sunday expected to be sunny and warm.

Jim will have the latest on how much rain we might see and how big is the risk of strong storms on News 3 this evening.