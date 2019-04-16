Here come the clouds

WSIL - South winds should diminish overnight but breezes will stay with us.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two juveniles face terroristic threatening charges after posting school threats on social media.
WSIL -- Mondelez Global LLC is recalling packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.
WSIL -- Riders may not be able to take the Dorenna-Hickman Ferry for more than a week.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.
WSIL -- Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s this afternoon. While warm, it will be quite windy with gusts from the south topping 30 miles per hour.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.
WSIL -- Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. A mix of high, thin cirrus clouds are expected to be around through much of Tuesday, but strong south winds will bring temperatures back into the mid 70s for most.
