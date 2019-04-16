Former SIU employee charged with possession of child pornography

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A former Southern Illinois University Carbondale employee has been charged with possessing child pornography.

A federal jury indicted Pejman Kamkarian, a former IT Specialist, with possession child pornography involving a child under the age of 12. The charges stem from an incident back in June of 2017. He pleaded not guilty in March.

Kamkarian posted $10,000 bond and was released on March 12.

SIU terminated Kamkarian's employment on April 10.

Kamkarian has a final pretrial hearing on May 1, with a jury trial scheduled for May 13.