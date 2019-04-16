St. Louis man accused of killing wife after release on bail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man accused of killing wife after release on bail

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man jailed for domestic violence was freed after a nonprofit group posted his $5,000 bail. Authorities say he then went to his wife's home and beat her to death.

Samuel Lee Scott was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson. Scott is jailed on $1 million bond.

Scott was charged April 5 for allegedly striking Johnson in the face in January. On April 9, the St. Louis Bail Project posted Scott's bail and he was released. The project bails out people who are jailed awaiting trial and can't afford their own bail.

Later that night, a friend took Johnson to a hospital after finding her badly injured. Johnson died Sunday.

Scott does not have a listed attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.