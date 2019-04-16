Court says Missouri lawmakers wrongly cut judge's salary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The state Supreme Court says Missouri lawmakers violated the constitution when they cut funding for the salary of an administrative law judge who was accused of discrimination and retaliation.

The court ruling Tuesday says lawmakers violated the constitution's separation of powers by using the 2019 budget to try to force the executive branch to fire Administrative Law Judge Larry Rebman.

Rebman had directed the state labor department under former Gov. Jay Nixon, who appointed him as an administrative judge in 2013. The state later agreed to pay over $3 million to settle lawsuits claiming Rebman created a hostile work environment and discriminated against older female employees in the labor department. Rebman denied wrongdoing.

Lawmakers eliminated the salary for any administrative law judge appointed from 2012 through 2014. Rebman was the only one in that window.

