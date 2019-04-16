2 students face terrorism charge after making school threats - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 students face terrorism charge after making school threats

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two juveniles face terroristic threatening charges after posting school threats on social media.

According to Paducah Police one incident happened last week and another occurred on Monday.

Police say neither student actually intended to hurt anyone and no specific students or teachers were threatened.

"We encourage people to report anything they see or hear that concerns them," said Chief of Police Brian Laird. "We take every report seriously and investigate each one. We have zero tolerance for threats of harm against our
schools."

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.