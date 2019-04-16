2 students face terrorism charge after making school threats

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two juveniles face terroristic threatening charges after posting school threats on social media.

According to Paducah Police one incident happened last week and another occurred on Monday.

Police say neither student actually intended to hurt anyone and no specific students or teachers were threatened.

"We encourage people to report anything they see or hear that concerns them," said Chief of Police Brian Laird. "We take every report seriously and investigate each one. We have zero tolerance for threats of harm against our

schools."