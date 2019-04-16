Ferry closed again due to flooding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ferry closed again due to flooding

Posted:

WSIL -- Rising floodwaters have prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to close.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the river has exceeded the level where the ferry can operate.

The ferry captain says he doesn't expect to launch the ferry again until around April 23.

