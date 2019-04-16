Missouri AG seeks stories about ravages of opioids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri AG seeks stories about ravages of opioids

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking input from Missourians impacted by the opioid epidemic as part of the state's lawsuit against three major opioid manufacturers.

Schmitt, a Republican, was in St. Louis Tuesday to encourage Missourians to go to the website www.realopioidpain.com and share stories on how opioid addiction and abuse has affected them, their families and their communities.

Missouri is among nearly three dozen states that have sued opioid manufacturers. Schmitt's predecessor, Republican Josh Hawley, filed suit in 2017, alleging that Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals misrepresented the addictive risks of opioids.

The Missouri case is set for trial in January 2021. Schmitt says stories shared on the new website could be used as part of the case.

