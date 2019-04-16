A warm, windy Tuesday, but storm chances return later this week

WSIL -- Mondelez Global LLC is recalling packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies.
WSIL -- Riders may not be able to take the Dorenna-Hickman Ferry for more than a week.
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan youth basketball coach accused of punching a Kentucky referee, knocking him unconscious, has been charged with assault.
WSIL -- Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s this afternoon. While warm, it will be quite windy with gusts from the south topping 30 miles per hour.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.
WSIL -- Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. A mix of high, thin cirrus clouds are expected to be around through much of Tuesday, but strong south winds will bring temperatures back into the mid 70s for most.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A musical instrument is back in the hands of its rightful owner, thanks to a good Samaritan.
WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People in Carbondale have a new dining option.
MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
