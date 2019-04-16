A warm, windy Tuesday, but storm chances return later this week

WSIL -- Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s this afternoon. While warm, it will be quite windy with gusts from the south topping 30 miles per hour. A few high clouds are expected, but otherwise, plenty of sunshine.

A few showers enter the forecast on Wednesday with better rain chances by Thursday. Storms, potential for heavy rain, and much cooler weather are all in store the second half of the week.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the latest on the amount of rain and the timing of the storms coming up tonight on News 3.