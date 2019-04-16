Mom remembers teen killed in crash

UPDATED 4/16/19 AT 6:15 P.M.

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- The mother of the teen driver identified her as 16-year-old Kalyn Mouser.

Mouser's mother described her only daughter as funny, athletic, and smart; saying she wanted to go to college to be a pediatric nurse.

On Tuesday, Mouser's mother placed two angel statues among the debris and ash, along with a stone that says I love you.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/16/19 AT 9:20 A.M.

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.

Illinois State Police say a 16-year-old from Tamms headed west on Grapevine Trail when she crossed the center line and hit an eastbound driver.

The 16-year-old and her 15-year-old passenger, from Olive Branch, died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Teresa Strong, 50, of Metropolis, drove the other vehicle.

She and her 20-year-old passenger went to an out of state hospital for treatment.

State Police have not released updates on their conditions.

That crash remains under investigation.

