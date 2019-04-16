2 Alexander County teens die in weekend crash

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Two teens are dead after a head on crash in Alexander County.
WSIL -- Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. A mix of high, thin cirrus clouds are expected to be around through much of Tuesday, but strong south winds will bring temperatures back into the mid 70s for most.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A musical instrument is back in the hands of its rightful owner, thanks to a good Samaritan.
WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People in Carbondale have a new dining option.
MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
WSIL -- If you don't let your dog sleep in your bed because you're afraid of germs, you may also want to rethink men with beards.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes.
