Chicago's Cardinal Cupich offers prayers for French people - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago's Cardinal Cupich offers prayers for French people

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The cardinal of the Archdiocese of Chicago is offering prayers for the people of France after fire engulfed parts of Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral.

Cardinal Blase Cupich (blayz SOO'-pich) asked others to join him in offering prayers for first responders, renovation workers and cathedral staff. It took firefighters more than 12 hours Monday and Tuesday to extinguish the blaze that claimed the famous cathedral's spire and roof but spared its bell towers.

Cupich said in a Tuesday statement that Chicago's Catholics stand "arm in arm" with the French people. He says just as Chicago rose from its ashes after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 "Paris' great cathedral will again reach for the heavens."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.