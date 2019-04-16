Upper Mississippi River listed among most endangered - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Upper Mississippi River listed among most endangered

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An environmental organization says the Upper Mississippi River is among the most endangered rivers in the U.S.

American Rivers on Tuesday released its annual report that lists the Gila River in New Mexico as most endangered, followed by the Hudson River in New York and the Upper Mississippi.

The report cites threats to public safety and river health posed by "climate change and illegal levee raises" on the Mississippi River in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. The organization urges federal and state agencies to resolve levee violations, blaming illegally raised levees for destroying fish and wildlife habitat and making flooding worse downstream.

American Rivers says climate change is causing more frequent and severe flooding. The Mississippi is currently well above flood stage at several towns in the three states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.