Four Roses eyes expanded US sales with distillery expansion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Four Roses eyes expanded US sales with distillery expansion

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - An iconic Kentucky bourbon that reintroduced itself to American whiskey drinkers in the past decade is ready to ramp up production in hopes of gaining a greater foothold in the U.S.

Four Roses Distillery on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a $55 million expansion that will double production capacity at its plant at Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

It's only been since 2002 that the 131-year-old brand's straight bourbons returned to American bars and liquor stores, after Japanese-based Kirin Brewery Co. purchased Four Roses. A previous owner had turned Four Roses into a blended whiskey for U.S. consumption.

Since the initial reintroduction, Four Roses has spread to all 50 states along with dozens of foreign markets. But demand outpaced supply - a problem the distiller hopes will vanish with the expansion. The distiller says a majority of the expanded volume will be made for the U.S.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.