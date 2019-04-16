Land of Lincoln Legal Aid holds criminal record expungement workshops

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Finding employment can be a challenging task, especially if you have a criminal background, but Land of Lincoln may be able to help.

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid is holding free Criminal Expungement/Sealing Workshops through their Ready to Work Initiative program. All workshops will be held on Friday's. The first one will be Friday, April 19 at Rend Lake MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon. It will go from 10 a.m. to noon.

Other workshops are planned until November. Some will be held at the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion.

Illinois Star Centre Mall

300 W. Deyoung Str. Suite 800-B

Marion, IL

May 10, 2019

August 9, 2019

November 8, 2019.

Rend Lake MarketPlace

333 Potomac Blvd. Suite F

Mt. Vernon, IL

April 19, 2019

July 26, 2019

October 11, 201